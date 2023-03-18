BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, February 21, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with addition of a 5th item of a grant request application for the Sheriff (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of February 7, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Nelson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Willis Mattison – Hwy 34 tree removal. Jane Hokenson – In her opinion Commissioner Meyer needs to advocate for citizens. William Henke – Observer. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson – Public Works, Sheriff, Finance, LARL, AMC & MRC are virtual due to weather, send Zoom links to Commissioners. Commissioner Jepson – Human Services, EDA. Commissioner Meyer – Historical Society. Commissioner Okeson – Museum, Highway, Finance. Commissioner Vareberg – EDA, Highway. Appointments: Motion and second to appoint Larry Knutson, Board of Adjustments Member at Large (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to reappoint David Blomseth from District 4 to Planning Commission (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: As requested by the Board of Commissioners, the minutes reflect that the County Administrator report was given. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2I – Fund Transfer Authorization in the amount of $1,109,021.50 from County Highway Building proceeds to Highway Fund (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to move forward with item list for County Highway Building Projects to secure quotes which will be brought back to board for approval (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 02/07/2023 in the amount of $59,055.29 02/14/2023 in the amount of $79,794.04 Total of $138,804.33 Over 90 days: AMC dated 09/27/2022 in the amount of $200.00, invoice just turned in. Dakota Supply Group dated 10/10/2022 in the amount of $118.89, invoice just turned in. MN Co Atty Assn dated 11/07/2022 in the amount of $975.00, invoice just turned in. BCA dated 09/30/2022 in the amount of $600.00, invoice just turned in. Royal Tire Co dated 09/30/2022 in the amount of $980.59, invoice just turned in. Ryan Seeger dated 10/11/2022 in the amount of $214.73, invoice just turned in. Total $3,089.21. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Licenses: Motion and second to approve 3.2 On/Off Sale Renewal Cedar Crest Resort – Brian Schneck – Maple Grove Township (Meyer, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Wine and Strong Beer On-Sale (including Sunday) Cedar Crest Resort – Brian Schneck – Maple Grove Township (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve Club On-Sale with Sundays Renewal – Frazee Golf Course – Carrie Ulschmid – Burlington Township (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve On-Sale with Sundays Renewal – Bleachers Bar & Grill – Tim Coyne – Lakeview Township, Hotel Shoreham – Cole Hanson – Lakeview Township, Forest Hills Golf & RV Resort – Robert Spizzo – Audubon Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2B - Gambling Permit for Carsonville Fire Fighters Relief Association for a Raffle on October 21, 2023 at Jack Pines Resort in Carsonville Township (Jepson, Vareberg) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve Drug Testing Solutions Agreement 2023 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve DHS Mobile Crisis Grant Contract (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Vareberg, Nelson) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Report: Leadership training has begun. Motion and second to approve Updated 2023 Employee Holidays to include Juneteenth to the County Holidays as defined in the contract (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Employee Recognition is March 7, 2023 following the board meeting. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve Arvig Contract Renewal with the following contract amounts requested by the Board of Commissioners to be included in the minutes: 3 year local service for $145.90 per month, 3 year Special circuits for $874.00 per month, 3 year Internet Service for $209.85 per month, 5 Year Point to Point circuit for $150.00 per month, 5 year Dark Fiber lease for $689.00 per month, 3 year Long Distance for Analog lines at .04 cents per minute, and 3 year Four Toll Free lines at .04 cents per minute (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2H – Apply for Depart of Corrections REAM (Remote Electronic Alcohol Monitoring) Grant (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2C – Approval & Purchase Request – Sale of snowmobile and purchase of a 2023 Polaris 650 for $15,295 by Okeson Offtrail who was the low quote (Okeson, Vareberg) Okeson abstained, carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2G – Request for an Emergency Management Trailer in the amount of $29,650 from Northern Sales to be paid from ARPA funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2D – Personnel Request for 2023 Boat & Water Seasonal Employees (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to give permission to apply for Grant Opportunity related to Auto Theft Investigating for night vision total amount of $6,600 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2A – Bid Award Project SAP 003-067-021 to Mark Sand & Gravel in the amount of $1,635,024.95 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2E – 5 Star Disposal, LLC Hauler License (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 02-23-2F – DNR Tree Seedling Drought Relief Grant (Vareberg, Jepson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg. Community Based Comprehensive Plan Presentation by Lance Bernard with HKGI. Motion and second to move forward and bring back to the Board, allowing Planning & Zoning Committee to review RFP for comprehensive plan and ordinance review (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Willis Mattison & Bill Henke: Issac Walton League appreciates the county’s yearlong moratorium on feed lots. Would like to see volunteers helping with consulting firm to review and updating ordinances. Motion and second to close the meeting pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 subd. 1(b) at 10:28 am (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Commissioner Okeson left the meeting at 11:22 am. Motion and second to reopen the meeting at 11:30 am (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 11:30 am. Work session from 11:30 am – 11:42 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (March 18, 2023) 204504