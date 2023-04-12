BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, March 21, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with addition Resolution 03-23-2G – TIP Raffle, add Closed Session for the purpose of attorney client privilege at the end of the board meeting (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of March 7, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Nelson – Highway Building Committee, 75th Anniversary for Soil & Water, Finance. Commissioner Jepson – Human Services, Northwest Dental Access Meeting, EDA, Zoning Ordinance Review. Commissioner Meyer – Human Services, Dancing Sky Area on Aging, Heartland Trail. Commissioner Okeson – Heartland Trail, Northwest Emergency Communication Board, Finance, State Finance Communication Board, Airport Committee. Commissioner Vareberg – Highway, EDA, Townhall Meeting. Appointments: Motion and second to appoint Karen Mulari to the EDA Board (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to appoint Steve Lindow to Planning Commission District 1 (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to appoint Kim Mattson to Planning & Zoning (Nelson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to Abby Anderson to the EDA Board (Nelson, Jepson) carried. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: Employee Recognition Event, BeckerBay Online Auction, Legislative letter, EDA Resolution, Probation exiting, Letter from Roy Smith retiring. ARPA Review: Motion and second to approve UKG Enhancements for Human Resources/Payroll Software in the amount of $8,000 to be paid with ARPA funds (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Airport Fueling Station and Parking lot with the county paying half of the share up to $206,501.40 to be paid with ARPA funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Opioid Settlement Agreement- 2nd Round: over 2 years county will receive approximately $1.5 million. Will continue to review with Human Services and bring back to the board before April 18,2023. Tabled until April 4, 2023, Board Meeting. NACo Appointment discussion. Two important meetings are the Legislative Conference in March which is where they set federal legislation, and the National Conference. The Board will draft a letter of county support to consider Commissioner Okeson for NACo committee appointment. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 03/07/2023 in the amount of $65,116.33. 03/14/2023 in the amount of $29,525.45. Total of $94,641.78. Over 90 days: Essentia Health dated 08/05/2022 in the amount of $2,220.00, just turned in. Okeson Off Trail dated 11/25/2022 in the amount of $105.00, just turned in. Trophy House two invoices from 2022 in the amount of $239.28, just turned in. Compass Minerals dated 11/28/2022 in the amount of $2,386.14, just received. Total $4,950.42. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Licenses: Motion and second to approve 3.2 On/Off Sale – Renewal – The Hideaway Resort – Allen Chirpich – Shell Lake Twp (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Off-Sale – Renewal – Cormorant Bottle Shop – Rod Einerson – Cormorant Twp – Seven Sisters Spirits – Brad Malstrom – Lakeview Twp – 4 Corners – Josh Swangler – Erie Twp (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve On-Sale w/Sundays – Renewal – Shady Hollow Flea Market – Chad Stenerson – Lakeview Twp – We Fest – Raymond Mithun – Lakeview Twp – Detroit Lakes Country Club – David Blomseth – Lakeview Twp – Detroit Mountain Rec Area – Mark Knutson – Erie Twp (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve Combination On/Off-Sale w/Sundays – Renewal – Ice Cracking Lodge – Tandra Parsons – Round Lake Twp – Tri-Lakes Roadhouse – Gabe Line – Cormorant Twp – Big Elbow Lake Lodge & Campground – Tonya Beckman – Round Lake Twp (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Temporary 1-4 Day License – Detroit Lakes Lions Club (We Fest) – Jim Granger – Lakeview Twp (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 03-23-2A Gambling Permit for Cormorant Lions Club for a Raffle on August 19, 2023 at the Cormorant Community Center in Cormorant Township (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 03-23-2G Gambling Permit for Turn In Poachers for a Raffle at Cormorant Pub in Cormorant Township (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 03-23-2B South Twin Lake Deed (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve January 2023 Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, Investment Summary (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve Training Request – National WIC Association Annual Conference – out of state travel reimbursed through WIC Program (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve DHS CCA-HCBS-FMAP Grant Contract (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Lakeland Mental Health Contract (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Stellher Human Services Contract (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Letter of Support to Mahube-OTWA (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 03-23-2E – Personnel Request – Full Time Social Worker – Child Protection (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Policy Updates – Coordinating with Class & Comp study, roll out of UKG – “Super Users” to help with transition. Employee recognition – Carrie was pleased the board was there and happy with turnout. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve Vanguard Appraisal Annual Renewal in the amount of $4,050 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Microsoft Server Annual Renewal in the amount of $9,008 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve M365 SAAS Backup Protection in the amount of $9,980 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 03-23-3C – Weed Spraying Contract to L&M Road Service, LLC with the low quote of $125/hour (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Capital Expenditure Request for 2 2023 Chevrolet Half-Ton Pickups from Nereson Chevrolet for $86,180 plus tax, title and license and to include the sale of a 2000 Dodge Durango and a 2001 Ford F350 (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg. Motion and second to approve Resolution 03-23-2D – Commitment to study the Comprehensive Planning & Zoning Ordinance (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to authorize Planning & Zoning to form an ad hoc committee for feedlots with per diem expenses at the same rate as the ordinance committee with Kyle Vareberg as the contact for resident stakeholders (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to table Resolution 03-23-2F – Feedlot Resolution indefinitely until brought back to the board (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Roger Winter-Chairman of Township Association- Annual Township Association Meeting April 24, 2023. Motion and second to close the meeting at 9:58 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) based on the attorney client privilege to discuss potential and pending legal action with Teamsters Local 320 (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to come out of closed session at 10:14 am (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 10:16 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (April 12, 2023) 212336