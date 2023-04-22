BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, April 4, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Amanda Pachel. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with addition of Closed Session prior to adjournment for Labor Negotiations, Revenue/Loss projects – Tram and county attorney internship and work session to tour probation on 3rd floor (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of March 21, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Meyer – Dancing Sky, Courthouse Committee, Historical Society, Transit, DAC, Sunnyside Care Center, Fair Board Meeting. Commissioner Vareberg – Environmental Services Committee, NRM Committee. Commissioner Nelson – Sunnyside Care Center, NRM, Courthouse. Commissioner Jepson – Human Services, Zoning Ad Hoc Committee. Commissioner Okeson – Transit, Zoning Ad Hoc Committee-stakeholders at today’s meeting, Wannigan Park, AMC Legislative Committee, Heartland Trail, Environmental Services Meeting, Prairie Lakes, Public Works Building. Appointments: None. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Presentation of BeckerBay donation of $2,600 to Brad Carlson from the Becker County Food Pantry. Revenue/Loss Funds - County Attorney Internship for 2023 up to $6,500 for up to 10 weeks. Motion and second to approve paid summer county attorney internship up to $6,500 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. $10,000 raised to help offset the costs of the County Tram. Motion and second to approve spending up to $20,000 matching funds from the Revenue/Loss Funds for tram repairs (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Ad Hoc Committee – moratorium on feed lots. Add to next agenda. Discussion on April 18. Department Head Meeting - Review Work from Home policy-renew by July 5, 2023. Management agreement with Sunnyside Care Center. Executive Director Ashley McNally will stay with Sunnyside. Motion and second to authorize Sunnyside Care Center Committee members to put out an RFP (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to authorize the Board Chair to sign for 2nd round Opioid Settlement Agreement (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 03/20/2023 in the amount of $34,959.05. 03/21/2023 in the amount of $340,880.61. 03/21/2023 in the amount of $929.24. 03/28/2023 in the amount of $19,888.67. Total of $396,657.57. Over 90 Days: Carney Forensics dated 12/29/2022 in the amount of $215.40, invoice just turned in. Forum Communications dated 11/30/2022 in the amount of $99.00, missed invoice. Matthew Bender dated 11/10/2022 in the amount of $345.31, lost invoice. West Central Juvenile Center dated 04/01/2022 in the amount of $42,935.00, corrected invoice. Walwork Truck Center dated 12/01/2022 in the amount of $809.82, invoice just turned in. Total of $44,404.53. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Licenses: Motion and second to approve 3.2 Off Sale – Renewal – Osage Bait & Tackle – Peggy Brandstrom – Osage Twp – Sunlite Bar & Grill – HJ Gerdes – Detroit Twp (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve 3.2 On-Sale – Renewal – Ella Marie’s Café – Lakes Fika LLC – Cormorant Twp (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve 3.2 On/Off-Sale – Renewal – Tamarac Resort – Randy Blanford – Sugar Bush Twp (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Wine and Strong Beer On-Sale – Renewal – Tamarac Resort – Randy Blanford – Sugar Bush Twp – Ella Marie’s Café – Lake Fika LLC – Cormorant Twp (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve On-Sale w/Sundays – Renewal – Parallel 46 – Lynne Stockstad – Cormorant Twp – Osage Bait & Tackle - Peggy Brandstrom – Osage Twp – Sunlite Bar & Grill – HJ Gerdes – Detroit Twp – Cormorant Pub Boathouse – Gretchen Hunter – Cormorant Twp – T & J Randy’s Inc. – Jennifer Goering – Lake Eunice Twp (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Combination On/Off-Sale w/Sundays – Renewal – Toad Lake Store – Cynthia Knoll – Toad Lake Twp (Vareberg, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-1C Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store for a Raffle on August 5, 2023 at WeFest in Lake View Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to accept February 2023 Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, Investment Summary (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Policy Updates – Motion and second to approve changes to Personnel Policy Manual (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve ESRI ArcGIS Software Use 2023 in the amount of $12,423 (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Veeam Software Renewal in the amount of $3,984 (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog and Mitch Lundeen. Motion and second to award 2023 Tree Planting Best Value Bid to New Eco, LLC in the amount of $95/thousand trees (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Spring Timber Auction for May 5, 2023 (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-1D North country Trails (Laurnentian Lakes Chapter) Funding Request in the amount of $5,444 with receipts (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Professional Services Request for Dunton Locks Shelter in the amount up to $16,000 to Dovetail Development, Sandman Engineering and the Drafting and Design (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Concrete Crushing Quote from Central Specialties in the amount of $12.39/cubic yard (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-1A – Bid Award – Bituminous Materials to Flint Hill Resources in the amount of $584/ton (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-1B – Bid Award – Dust Control to Corbin Excavating Inc in the amount of $264,000 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Capital Improvement Expenditure Request – Office Furniture in the amount of $101,843.79 to Coopers Office Supply from Special General Funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to close the meeting at 10:26 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) The governing body of a public employer may by a majority vote in a public meeting decide to hold a closed meeting to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25 (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to come out of closed session at 11:00 am (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion to accept contract as proposed with authorization of non-monetary changed to happen grammatical – Human Services Supervisors (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion to accept contract as proposed with authorization of non-monetary changes to happen grammatical – LELS Deputies (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion to accept contract as proposed with authorization of non-monetary changes to happen grammatical – LELS Supervisors (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 11:13 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (April 22, 2023) 215734