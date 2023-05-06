BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, April 18, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of April 4, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Hank Ludke – Vice Chair of RAC doesn’t want it dissolved. Gerry Schram – Genealogy meets at Museum and now wants to charge for the room. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Okeson – Sheriff, Environmental, Public Works. Commissioner Jepson – Opioid Settlement Committee, Human Services. Commissioner Meyer – Human Services, Dancing Sky. Commissioner Nelson – Sheriff, Public Works Building, Highway, RFP for Sunnyside. Commissioner Vareberg – Environmental. Appointments: Pelican River Watershed District has two openings that are being advertised and will be brought back to the board in May. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Presentation to Roy Smith for his years of service to Becker County. Report AMC inquiry for $1672 for committee dues from LATCF (Local Assistance Tribal Consistency Fund). Motion and second to approve $1672 from LATCF to the NACo & Western Institute National Center for Public Lands (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Updates on the Sunnyside RFP and Community Based Comprehensive Plan RFP. EDA Specialist Position – Cody Piper will start May 8. Request by Project 412 and the Historic Holmes Theatre to paint 2 murals. Motion and second to authorize 1st mural painting on Box Culvert on CSAH 22 on the bike trail leading to Dunton Locks with Jim Olson’s final authorization (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Summer picnic event. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 04/04/2023 in the amount of $135,937.48. 04/11/2023 in the amount of $25,956.27. Total of $161,893.75. Over 90 Days: Kaeser Compressors dated 11/28/22 in the amount of $2,541.27, invoice just turned in. OnSolve, LLC dated 11/16/22 in the amount of $19,514.24, sent to wrong email. Rupp, Anderson, Squires dated 12/01/22 in the amount of $220.00, sent to wrong department. Streichers dated 01/14/22 in the amount of $658.99, invoice just turned in. Upper Great Plains Trans dated 11/14/22 in the amount of $950.00, invoice just turned in. Total of $23,884.50 Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Licenses: Motion and second to approve Off-Sale – Renewal – Byer’s Liquors LLC – Kevin Byer – Osage Twp (Meyer, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Combination On/Off-Sale W/Sundays – Renewal – Two Inlets Country Store – Robert Peterson – Two Inlets Twp – Curley’s on Cotton Lake – Deanne Kohler – Erie Twp – Hooligan’s Lakeside – Todd Jacobson – Lake Eunice Twp (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-2E Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle on August 5, 2023 at Soo Pass Ranch in Lake View Twp (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve purchase of office equipment from Business Essentials in the amount of $4,031.43 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve DHS Respite Grant Amendment No 4 (Grant Contract No 173024) for the 2023 calendar year in the amount of $9,821(Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve MN Encounter Alert Services Agreement; a system provided by DHS at no cost to identify and alert staff of clients who are moving from nursing home to home and vice versa for a faster service response. (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Report Comp & Class study is in process. Detroit Lakes High School tour. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-2C - Bid Award Contract 62116 to Mark Sand & Gravel in the amount of $3,484,814.94 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve purchase of a topper for the survey truck from Bert’s in the amount of $4,065 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-2F – MnDOT Detour Agreement (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve Capital Expenditure Request for Highway Building Network Equipment in the amount of $41,263 to High Point Networks from the Special General Revenue Funds (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second for Approval Request to Sell Forfeited/Unclaimed/Abandoned Property as presented (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to Approve Resolution 04-23-2B – Annual County Boat & Water Agreement in the amount of $19,440 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Purchase Request of 5 Jail Radios in the amount of $12,206.60 (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Ceremonial Oath – New Deputy Jason Klawuhn. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to transfer pickup title from Highway Department to Land Use Department (Okeson, Vareberg). Motion and second to approve MRF Electrical Bids. Package A – Baler & Conveyor Connections to Malmstrom Electric in the amount of $8,390 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Package B – extend Fire Pump connections from the building to the well to Marks Electric in the amount of $3,200 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Package C – purchase an 800 amp transformer related switchgear to prepare for an upgrade to the MRF sorting equipment line to Ace Electric in the amount of $74,064 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to update Solid Waste Campus public hours to Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 4:30 pm and Saturday 8:00 am – 12:00 pm (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to increase Dunton Locks Professional Services proposal from $16,000 approved at the last board meeting to $18,000 (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to indefinitely table Resolution 04-23-2H – Dissolution of Recreational Advisory Committee (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to authorize the current Board Chair and County Administrator to sign legal documents in the Bucks Mill land purchase (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg. Discussion - Resolution 04-23-2D - Feedlot Moratorium Conclusion. Bill Hanke – consider tabling resolution at this time. Willis Mattson – consider tabling resolution at this time. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-2D – Feedlot Moratorium Conclusion (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Comprehensive Plan Update – Final RFP was posted to the website on April 12 and will be open until May 15. Will review the next steps at the May 16 Board meeting. Motion and second to close the meeting at 10:15 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) The governing body of a public employer may by a majority vote in a public meeting decide to hold a closed meeting to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25 (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to come out of closed session at 11:05 am (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to accept contract as proposed with authorization to make grammatical changes – LELS Jail/Dispatch (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion to accept contract as proposed with authorization to make grammatical changes– AFSME (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-2A – 2023 Health Insurance Split (Okeson, Meyer) carried.Motion and second to approve Resolution 04-23-3G – Department Head Wage Scale Step 10 Addition (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Resolution and second to approve Resolution 04-23-2I – Non-Bargaining Unit General Wage Scale Adjustment and Increase (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 11:15 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair