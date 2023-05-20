BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, May 2, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with additions of a license, amended Resolution 05-23-1A, and adding after closed session approve bargaining unit contract (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of April 18, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Meyer – Transit, Fair Board, Courthouse, Historical Society, DAC. Commissioner Jepson – West Central Regional Juvenile Center, Planning Commission, Benefits Committee, Tribal Relations. Commissioner Nelson – Courthouse, Benefits Committee, NRM, Soil & Water. Commissioner Vareberg – NRM, Fair Board, Hwy. Commissioner Okeson – Finance, Airport Commission, Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority, Hwy. Motion and second to authorize commissioners interested in AMC Event – Managing Difficult Conversations with Colleagues and Constituents on May 24 with per diem (Okeson/Nelson) carried. Appointments: None. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: Community Based Comprehensive Plan RFP due May 15. Project 412 Contract will be on the May 16 agenda. Sunnyside RFP preliminary meeting with interested vendors. Work From Home Policy summary of department head viewpoints to be presented at the May 16 meeting. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 05-23-1A- Personnel Request – Full Time Dispatch Driver (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 04-18-2023 in the amount of $89,314.35 04-20-2023 in the amount of $43,678.72 04-25-2023 in the amount of $352,455.88 04-28-2023 in the amount of $450.00 Total of $485,898.95 Over 90 Days: Dakota Supply Group dated 12/30/2022 in the amount of $774.39, invoice sent to wrong dept. Family Resource Center dated 01/25/2023 in the amount of $50.00, balance on account. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 05-23-1B – Humane Society of the Lakes for a Raffle and Pull-Tabs on June 10, 2023, at Seven Sisters Spirits in Lake View Township (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Licenses: Motion and second to approve Combination On/Off-Sale W/Sundays – Renewal – Charlie’s Place – Jeffrey Dugger – Height of Land Twp (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and Second to Accept March Cash Comparison, Sales Tax & Investment Report (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to Accept 2023 Q1 Board Reports for Adult Services, AS, BH, & PH Combined, Behavioral Health, Child Protection, Child Support, Income Maintenance, and Public Health (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Report: Upcoming CVSO (County Veterans Service Officer) deployment. Motion and second to approve Bereavement Policy to replace the words “legal guardian” with “Legal Ward” (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander Motion and second to Approve a UTV Leolite Insert from Kimtek for $4,975 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to Approve Resolution 05-23-1D– REAM Grant – County will be reimbursed up to $8,000 in state fiscal year 2024 and $8,000 in fiscal 2025 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to Approve Resolution 05-23-1C – TEAM Foundation – accept donation in the amount of $11,836 to purchase rescue trailer (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second approve Capital Expenditure Request – Compact Truck from Olympic Sales in the amount of $329,500 (Vareberg, Okeson). Motion and second to approve Lowest Fence Quote for Bucks Mill Project from East Fence & Sons LLC in the amount of $18,125 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Potty Shack Agreement in the amount of $8,818 (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Capital Purchase Request for Shop Shelving from Tristate Surplus in the amount of $7,700 (Vareberg, Okeson). Motion and second to approve Capital Purchase Request for Material Testing Lab Equipment from Gilson Company for $2,175 plus shipping (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Capital Purchase Request – 2024 Schulte SDX 102 three-point snow blower from Trueman Welters in the amount of $16,577 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Discussion on building plaques for the new Highway Building. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Discussion and authorization to expand the IT Department into the Probation space. Maintenance: presented by Brent Bristlin. Motion and second to approve Thermal Solutions Boiler Replacement from Johnson Controls in the amount of $101,700 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve tree trimming around the courthouse to Clearcut Tree Services in the amount of $6,085 plus tax if applicable (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to close the meeting at 10:07 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) The governing body of a public employer may by a majority vote in a public meeting decide to hold a closed meeting to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25 (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to come out of closed session at 10:35am (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to accept contract as proposed with authorization to make grammatical changes – Teamsters 320 - Sheriff Clerical (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 11:09 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (May 20, 2023) 225869