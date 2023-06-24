BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 6, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Meeting was brought to order by Board Vice Chair Okeson. Commissioners in attendance: Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Commissioner Nelson was absent. Pledge of Allegiance. Becker County Drug Court Update: presented by Judge Gretchen Thilmony. New Coordinator Kristal Kadrie. Requesting continued financial support. Joint Court with Clay County. Separate courts but jointly in the program. Currently 20 participants all together (15 in Clay, 5 in Becker). 129 total graduates (82% have not reoffended). Agenda/Minutes: Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the addition of item #5 to Human Resources-consider PT Payroll position (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of May 16, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: Robert Horner – Objection to mining project on Co 54. Jennifer Smith – Objection to mining project on Co 54. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Jepson – EDA, EDA subcommittee for housing, AMC Conference, Benefits, Crow Wing Watershed. Commissioner Meyer – Sunnyside, Historical Society, Transit, DAC, Partnership for Health, Fair Board. Commissioner Okeson – Highway, Sheriff, Pelican River Watershed, Public Works Building, Airport, Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority. Commissioner Vareberg – NRM, Environmental. Appointments: None. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: Highway Building- Expectation is to give 30-day lease notice on July 1 to move out of current building. Minnesota Legislative updates. Full review on June 20. Probation- Brian Rubenstein will update on June 20. Paid medical leave. Monumental Surveying. Becky Mitchell will present on June 20. Events Committee-Employee Picnic-June 20, 2023. Budget 2024 Timeline. Motion and second to authorize Sunnyside Committee Board Chair and County Attorney to sign and make edits to the Minnewaska Management Group Agreement with Sunnyside (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to appoint Josh Pfeffer to a 4-year term as County Surveyor (Vareberg, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve to apply for a Section Corner Restoration Grant (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims, Auditor Warrants, and Over 90 Days: 05/17/2023 in the amount of $202,320.47. 05/20/2023 in the amount of $33,660.77. 05/23/2023 in the amount of $10,139,057.03. 05/30/2023 in the amount of $119,496.54. Total of $10,494,534.81. Over 90 Days: Cody Bouchie receipt dated 11/11/2022 in the amount of $74.58, just turned in. Code 4 Services dated 02/09/2023 in the amount of $344.57, invoice just turned in. Morris Electronics dated 02/27/2023 in the amount of $290.00, invoice just turned in. Seachange Printers dated 02/02/2023 in the amount of $687.56, invoice just turned in. Waste Mngmt Services dated 12/2022 in the amount of $2,063.000, invoice just turned in. Total of $3,459.71. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Motion and second to approve April Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, and Investment Summary Reports (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve Becker County Public Health Corps Agreement (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Paid Family Medical Leave Minnesota Legislative Update - Effective January 2026. Motion and second to modify the Catastrophic Leave Bank to allow sick leave to be donated (Vareberg, Jepson) carried. Update on the Comp & Salary Study in progress. RFQ for medical brokers will be reviewed by the Benefits Committee. CDL licensing is costly. Possible funding available for new employees in the future. Motion and second to approve Variable PT Payroll Specialist up to 16 hours with modification as needed (Meyer/Jepson) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-1A – Bid Award – Project-SAP – 003-630-006 to PCiRoads, LLC in the amount of $249,032 (Vareberg, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Petro Tank Removal at the Old Highway Building to TPEC in the amount of $20,560 (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to have an Online Auction using McLaughlin Auctioneers to dispose of property from the Old Highway Building (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve a Capital Expenditure Request for Mechanic’s Office Desks from Cooper’s Office Furniture in the amount of $3,060.22 using Special General Funds (Vareberg, Meyer) carried. Discussion on hosting an Open House at the new Highway Building. Looking at the week of June 19th. Board will tour the building after the June 20th Board Meeting. Sheriff: presented by Shane Richards and Dan May. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-1B – Coroner Agreement with Ramsey County (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve purchase of 5 vehicles and equipment as listed (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve SWAT Gear for 5 officers in the amount of $108,678.09 from Kiesler Police Supply using the Special General Fund (Vareberg, Jepson) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to approve Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club 3 yr Agreement up to $7,500 per year (Okeson, Vareberg). Motion and second to approve the purchase of a dock for Big Elbow Lake Public Access in the amount of $4,590 from D&D Direct, LLC (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve 1 year contract with Better Futures Minnesota Mattress Deconstruction Service (Vareberg, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Paint Care Contract designating Steve Skoog to sign (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve 2023 Site Preparation (Herbicide Spraying) in the amount of $14,754 from Future Forest, Inc. (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Recorder: presented by Susan Syvertson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-1C – Personnel Request – FT Recorder (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg. Motion and second to approve Applicant Richard & Darci Strand – Change of zone from Agricultural to Residential (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. 2nd half of the application for a Preliminary Plat for 8 residential lots will be going to Lakeview Township next week. Application by Metry Family Trust for a Conditional Use Permit for Mining Operations with the stipulations of hours of operation Monday-Friday 8am-5pm and no crushing. Motion and second to change term from 5 years to 4 years (Okeson, Vareberg) fails. Motion and second to change term from 5 years to 4 years and sand removal from 250,000 tons to 150,000 tons with the other stipulations imposed by the Planning & Zoning Commission (Meyer/Vareberg) carried. Roll call vote called by Commissioner Okeson: Vareberg – In favor, Okeson – In favor, Meyer – In favor, Jepson – Opposed. Motion and second to close the meeting at 10:19 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 13D.03 Subd. 1(b) The governing body of a public employer may by a majority vote in a public meeting decide to hold a closed meeting to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies or developments or discussion and review of labor negotiation proposals, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25 (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to come out of closed session at 10:24 am (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to accept Teamsters 320 – Human Services and Courthouse contracts as outlined by staff (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Being no further business, Vice Chair Okeson adjourned the meeting at 10:26 am. Pat Oman County Administrator John Okeson Board Vice Chair (June 24, 2023) 236504