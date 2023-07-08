BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 20, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse. Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, and Jepson, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Commissioner Meyer was absent. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda/Minutes: Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of June 6, 2023, with the requested changes (Jepson, Okeson) carried. 2023 MCIT Report to Members presented by Paul Hajduk-MCIT Risk Management Consultant. County Attorney: presented by Brian McDonald. Motion and second to approve out of state travel for the County Attorney to attend the Digital Evidence for Prosecutors course at the National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) in Hoover, Alabama on September 25-29, 2023 (Jepson, Okeson) approved. Commissioners: Open Forum: Rick Anderson – Budget Questions. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Jepson – Human Services, Becker County Opioid Counsel, EDA, AMC Regional Meeting. Commissioner Okeson – Finance, AMC Regional Meeting. Commissioner Nelson – Highway Open house, Notice for Public Hearing Buffalo Watershed, Library, Heartland Trail. Commissioner Vareberg – EDA, Sheriff. Appointments: None. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report Brian Rubenstein will present at the July 5 Board Meeting. Becker County Historical Society: Becky Mitchell - Executive Director. Re-opened in March, attendance has increased. Da Vinci The Exhibition will be at the Becker County Museum from September 17, 2023-January 7, 2024. County contribution will be addressed at the July 5 meeting. Joint Governance Meeting July 11 at 7:00 am. Next Board Meeting on Wednesday, July 5. Finance Committee on Friday, June 30 and Courthouse Committee on Thursday, June 29. Events Committee Potluck today from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Budget 2024 Timeline discussed. Special General Fund Update: Motion and second to pay $250,000 reimbursement requests as previously committed to the Becker County Food Pantry (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to pay $47,018.40 reimbursement requests as previously committed to the Becker County Fair Board (Vareberg, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to renew current Work from Home Policy for 1 year with expectation to make changes within the next few weeks (Vareberg, Jepson) carried. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims, Auditor Warrants, and Over 90 Days: 06/07/2023 in the amount of $245,083.99 06/13/2023 in the amount of $1,498,381.66 Total of $1,743,465.65. Over 90 Days: Chaney’s 2 dated 02/23/2023 in the amount of $254.63, invoice just received. Herzog Roofing dated 12/22/2022 in the amount of $360.00, invoice just received. Leads Online dated 12/15/2022 in the amount of $2,419.00, invoice just turned in. Meadowland Surveying dated 12/28/2022 in the amount of $490.00, invoice just turned in. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Motion and second to approve 2023 Board of Equalization Minutes (Vareberg, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2E – Charitable Gambling Raffle for Patriot Assistance Dogs on July 17, 2023, at Lakeview Golf Course in Lake View Twp (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve MN State Fraud Prevention Investigation Grant Renewal for 2 years beginning on July 1 in the amount of $95,172 (Jepson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Public Health Medica Foundation Innovation Grant in the amount of $3,916 (Jepson, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to approve Claims for Human Services, Public Health & Transit (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second to approve the purchase of a BearCat in the amount of $320,620 using Special General Funds (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve purchase of Squad Car Equipment in the amount of $73,034.88 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2A – Work Release Contract renewal in the amount of $375,000 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2B – ICWC Contract renewal in the amount of $450,000 (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2C – STS Contract for Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025 in the amount of $25,828.50 for each year (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to accept Resolution 06-23-2D – Burlington Northern Equipment Award in the amount of $10,000 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to approve Civil Engineering Proposal from Apex Engineering for site plan at Dunton Locks in the amount of $5,500 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve the Capital Purchase Request for a 18,000-gallon used LP Tank from Fevig Oil & Propane up to $140,000 for purchase and set up (Vareberg, Jepson) carried. Veterans Services: presented by Matt Erickson. Veterans Service Annual Report. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2G – Personnel Request – Full Time Substitute ACSVO with an estimated start date of August 15, 2023 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2F – Personnel Request – Full Time Transit Driver (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 06-23-2H – State Bonding Request – Heartland Trail in the amount of $1.875 Million (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg. Motion and second to approve WE Fest – Annual Conditional Use Permit with stipulation of approving contracts from Highway, MN State Patrol & DOT, Sheriff, Detroit Lakes Fire Department and review by County Attorney if needed (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 10:17 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (July 8, 2023) 239753