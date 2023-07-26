BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse. Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Vareberg, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda/Minutes: Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the addition of Becker County Museum donation and Buffalo-Red River Watershed discussion to the Commissioners section (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of June 20, 2023, with the requested changes (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None. Motion and second to contribute $10,000 towards Da Vinci The Exhibition (Meyer, Jepson) amended to $5,000 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Meyer – Fair Board, Transit, DAC, Land of the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging, Courthouse. Commissioner Jepson – EDA Housing Sub Committee, Crow Wing River Watershed, Mahube-OTWA, Extension. Commissioner Okeson – Transit, Law Library, Airport, Environmental, Wannigan Park, Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste. Commissioner Vareberg – Environmental, NRM. Commissioner Nelson – Extension, NRM, Lakeland Mental Health, Sunnyside, Courthouse. Motion and second to send a resolution in non-support of the establishment of the Hay Creek Water Management District for the Stinking Lake Project (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Commissioner Nelson requests a 6-month evaluation of the County Administrator, Pat Oman, at the end of the July 18th meeting. Commissioner Nelson tabled the discussion and will speak to Carrie Smith, the Human Resources Director, to clarify the pay scale steps and where they are in regard to the County Administrator, Pat Oman. Appointments: Recreational Advisory Committee Board Members Appointments. Motion and second to appoint Karen Mulari, Paige Perry, Hank Ludtke, Del Bergseth, Mark Knutson, and Phil Hansen using staggered terms to the Recreational Advisory Committee (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to appoint Commissioners Okeson and Meyer to the Recreational Advisory Committee (Jepson, Nelson) carried. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: MACA Technical Day – July 13-14. Annual Agreement for SMART Funds signed. Sunnyside Agreement with Minnewaska Management Group has been executed. Bargaining Unit Contracts for 2023 have been executed. Class and Comp Study update. Benefits Committee interviewed brokers for 2024 insurance opportunities. Bruce Kimmel with Ehlers & Associates is tentatively scheduled for the July 18th meeting to discuss the value of a Capital Improvement Plan. Benchmarking a Consent Agenda and/or Committee of the Whole Meeting. Community Based Comprehensive Plan Discussion. Human Services Mural is complete. Space needs analysis across the Becker County Campuses. Economic Development Specialist Report: presented by Cody Piper. Outreach to local and regional organizations. Membership meetings. Moved from 3rd floor to the 1st floor across from Veterans Services. West Central Initiative Update: presented by Rebecca Lynn Petersen and Greg Wagner. Since January of 2022 $1.2 million of grants and loans in Becker County. Climate Action Plan for our region. Annual Review. Rural Democracy Project. Mainstreet Revitalization Grant Delivery. Probation Funding Update: presented by Brian Rubenstein. Formula supervision change. Budget 2024 Timeline discussed. Legislative Update from AMC. Update on Section Corner Identification Grant by County Surveyor Josh Pfeffer. Refer to NRM Committee to identify what amount of grant to apply for. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 Days: 06/15/2023 in the amount of $10,246,218.09. 06/20/2023 in the amount of $46,255.67. 06/21/2023 in the amount of $1,500.00. 06/27/2023 in the amount of $79,859.12. Total of $10,373,832.88. Over 90 Days: MPCA dated 03/08/2023 in the amount of $400.00, invoice just turned in. Office of MN IT dated 2022 & 2023 in the amount of $5,251.65, invoices just received. Seachange Printing dated 03/22/2023 in the amount of $388.57, invoice just turned in. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve payment of claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-1A – Charitable Gambling for DL Youth Hockey August 1-5, 2023, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Twp (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-1B – Charitable Gambling Raffle for Cormorant Lakes Sportsman’s Club August 1-5, 2023, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lake View Twp (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Motion and second to align Vacation Accruals to match bargaining contracts (Meyer, Okeson) carried. Motion and second to update the Work from Home Policy to allow up to 5 days per week with Department Head approval (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve the Educational Assistance Plan up to $5,250 per year thru 2025 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve the County being certified as a Training Organization for Veterans (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Information Technology: presented by Judy Dodd. Motion and second to approve payment of $30,197.46 to High Point Networks (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve 2023 PC, Laptop and Docking Station Replacements in the amount of $76,800 (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second to approve Resolution 07-23-1C – Personnel Request – Temporary Traffic Control Personnel for WeFest which is reimbursed by WeFest (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented via Teams by Kyle Vareberg. Motion and second to approve Conditional Use Permit to Justin B Grubb & Sohpie E Grubb to operate a Fitness Center (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 10:46 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (July 26, 2023) 243811