BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, August 1, 2023, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Nelson. Commissioners in attendance: Nelson, Okeson, Jepson and Meyer, County Administrator Pat Oman, and minute taker Peggy Martin. Commissioner Vareberg was absent. Pledge of Allegiance. Agenda/Minutes: Agenda Confirmation – Motion and second to approve agenda with the addition of a closed session for attorney/client privilege (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Minutes – Moved and second to approve minutes of July 18, 2023, with the requested changes (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: None. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Meyer – Transit, Fair, DAC. Commissioner Nelson – NRM, RAC, Courthouse. Commissioner Jepson – Mahube, West Central Regional Juvenile Center, EDA. Commissioner Okeson – PRWS, Airport Commission, Transit. Appointments: Motion and second to appoint Commissioner Jepson to the Senior Council on Aging (Meyer, Nelson) carried. Motion and second to appoint Diane Midthune to the Senior Council on Aging (Nelson, Meyer) carried. Recreational Advisory Committee – At Large position will be advertised online. Motion and second to appoint Abby Anderson or alternate from the Lake Park Betterment Committee to the Recreational Advisory Committee (District 5) (Nelson, Jepson) carried. County Law Library: presented by Brian McDonald and Bill Wilson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 08-23-1A – Reinstatement of Becker County Law Library Fees (Okeson, Meyer) carried. BCBS Dental Grant Update: presented by Jane Neubauer. Collaboration with Northern Dental Access Center and Apple Tree Dental-both Non-Profit providers. Northern Dental Access is in the process of purchasing a building in Frazee. Apple Tree Dental is expanding their office in Hawley. $3,000 to be paid after the September report. County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman. Report: Class and Comp Study Update – due to Bargaining Units on September 1st. Invites from Bargaining Units to negotiate for 2024 – start negotiations in September. Budget 2024 timeline review – on schedule. Consider 5-year Capital Improvement Plan – Bruce Kimmel from Ehler’s Inc. Bonds update. Capital Improvement Plan discussion. Committee of the Whole Discussion – benchmark examples. Consent Agenda – benchmark examples. Bring back Consent Agenda items for next board meeting. Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation (MMCDC) update. Legislative Funding Updates. Finance Committee: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Regular Claims, Auditor Warrants, Over 90 Days & Additional Issues: 07/19/2023 in the amount of $215,595.35. 07/20/2023 in the amount of $36,665.31. 07/25/2023 in the amount of $688,345.46. Total of $940,606.12. Over 90 Days: Osage Bait & Tackle dated 04/24/2023 in the amount of $60.00, lost receipt. Traut Company dated 04/19/2023 in the amount of $3,000.00, invoice just turned in. Motion and second to approve payment of regular claims, auditor warrants, and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Auditor-Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 08-23-1E– Charitable Gambling for the Cormorant Lions Club on September 29, 2023, at the Cormorant Community Center in Cormorant Twp (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to accept the 2022 Annual City TIF Reports for the cities of Detroit Lakes, Frazee, and Lake Park (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to accept the May 2023 Cash Comparison, Sales Tax, and Investment Summary (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren. Motion and second to approve GAELIN Speaks – The Belonging Difference Workshop in the amount of $5,000 (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve payment of claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Human Resources: presented by Carrie Smith. Personnel Policy Final Updates. Motion and second to approve the Probation Period for the Sheriff’s Department to include bailiff to the language (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to approve the language changes to the Safe & Sick Leave and Out of State Travel Policy, and general language changes as discussed at the previous open work session (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Sheriff: presented by Todd Glander. Motion and second to approve Resolution 08-23-1D – Personnel Request – Deputy Sheriff (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson. Motion and second to approve Resolution 08-23-1B – 2024 Transit Grant Contracts and Agreements (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to approve Resolution 08-23-1C – County Highway and Transit Lease Approval (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Land Use/Environmental Services: presented by Steve Skoog. Motion and second to approve the establishment of Recreational Advisory Committee Per Diem rate of $40, and mileage rate of the IRS rate (Okeson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to change the RAC bylaws to reflect committee meeting date change to as needed or as called (Nelson, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to award the 2023 Bud Capping Bid to New ECO LLC in the amount of $17,955. 04 (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson. Motion and second to approve the Capital Outlay Request for two TV’s & Wall Mounts not to exceed $4,400 to be taken out of the auction funds (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg. Notice of a Public Meeting Request on behalf of MPCA regarding the Modification to an existing feedlot permit – parcel numbers 03.0270.000 & 03.0203.002 – Jennie O Turkey Store Inc, 12225 Frazee Rd. Jeff Bauman with Anez Consulting – No action required by the board. Forward the meeting minutes to the MPCA. Comprehensive Plan Proposal Review – Robin Caufman and Morja Hauenstein with Bolten and Menk. Motion and second to approve the proposal from Bolten and Menk in the amount of $99,984 and to authorize the board chair to sign the contract (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Cannabis Ordinance Review. Motion and second to have a Public Hearing at 10:00 am during the August 15 Board Meeting (Meyer, Jepson) carried. Motion and second to close the meeting at 10:58 am pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b) based on the Attorney Client Privilege on pending litigation with Teamsters Local 320 Human Services bargaining unit (Jepson, Meyer) carried. Motion and second to come out of closed session at 11:44 am (Okeson, Meyer) carried. Being no further business, Chair Nelson adjourned the meeting at 11:45 am. Pat Oman County Administrator Barry Nelson Board Chair (Aug. 19, 2023) 250789