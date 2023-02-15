Burlington Township Annual Meeting and E

Burlington Township Annual Meeting and Election Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Burlington Township, County of Becker, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Town Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The election polls open at 4:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. to elect: One Supervisor for a three (3) year term One Treasurer for a two (2) year term The annual meeting will commence at 8:00 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately after the annual meeting. The Election and Annual Meeting will be held at: Frazee Event Center 114 North Lake Street Frazee, MN 56544 To obtain an Absentee Ballot, please contact the Becker County Auditor-Treasurer, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or (218) 846-7311; Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Extended hours Saturday, March 4, 2023, 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Monday, March 6, 2022, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Contact Jennifer Beck, Township Clerk, if you have any questions regarding the upcoming March Township Election or Annual Town Meeting at 218-334-3002. Brian Fulmer Burlington Township Clerk (Feb. 15 & 22, 2023) 194333