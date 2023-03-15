Campbell Avenue & Linden Lane Street & U

Campbell Avenue & Linden Lane Street & Utility Reconstruction City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota SECTION 00030 - ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the Campbell Avenue & Linden Lane Street & Utility Reconstruction, will be received by the City of Detroit Lakes at the office of the City Administrator, 106 Holmes Street East, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, 56501 until 10:00 a.m local time on April, 6, 2023, after which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read at the Detroit Lakes Police Department, 807 Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, 56501 at 10:15 a.m. The Project generally consists of reconstructing portions of sanitary sewer collection and water distribution systems along with storm sewer, streets, and driveway aprons. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., 920 McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm. The Bidding Documents are available for download from the QuestCDN.com website for $22.00 (QuestCDN Project #8423769) Bidders may also obtain hard copies of the Contract Documents from the Issuing Office upon payment of a non-refundable fee of $150.00. Bids shall be upon basis of each payment for the following major estimated quantities: Item Units Quantity Remove Bituminous SY 11,200 Remove/Abandon Sanitary/ Storm/Watermain LF 7,800 Bituminous Pavement (1.5” to 2.0” Thick) SY 22,000 Common Excavation CY 5,300 Embankment – Common CY 960 Select Granular Embankment CY 1,400 Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5 CY 3,600 4” – 36” PVC Pipe Sewer LF 4,600 12” – 24” RC and/or HDPE Pipe Sewer LF 2,100 6” - 10” PVC Watermain LF 2,900 Manhole/Catch Basin Structure EA 31 4” – 6” Concrete Walk & Driveway Pavement SY 800 Concrete Curb and Gutter LF 5,700 All bids shall be made on the bidding documents included in the project specifications. All bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a brief description thereon of the work for which the bid is being submitted. Bids may be filed with the City of Detroit Lakes during normal office hours prior to the closing of bids. No bidder shall withdraw their bid for at least forty-five (45) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bidder’s security in a sum equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the bid. The bid security shall be executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota. The bid security shall be conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and a contract is awarded to the principal, the principal, within ten (10) days after Notice of Award, shall execute a contract in accordance with the terms of their bid and a Contractor’s Bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the governing body. The bid Security of the three (3) lowest bidders will be retained until the contract has been awarded and executed, but for no longer than forty-five (45) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the bidder will enter into contract for the work described in the Contract Documents. The bidder may submit a Bid Bond, certified check, or cashier’s check payable to the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The successful Bidder shall be required to furnish both a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the Contract. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIFICATIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE CONTRACT DOCUMENTS SHALL BE DIRECTED TO THE OFFICE OF: Apex Engineering Group, Inc., Jon Pratt, PE at 218-844-2582 or by email at Jon.Pratt@ApexEngGroup.com. All questions must be received in writing or by email on or before seven (7) days prior to the bid opening. Responses to technical questions will be issued by addendum prior to the bid opening. Complete instructions for filing bids are included in the Instructions to Bidders. The City of Detroit Lakes, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 US.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Dated this 14th day of March, 2023. Mr. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (March 15, 2023) 203248