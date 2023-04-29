CITY OF CALLAWAY ORDINANCE NO. 23 SUMMAR

CITY OF CALLAWAY ORDINANCE NO. 23 SUMMARY OF AN ORDINANCE GRANTING A CABLE FRANCHISE TO TEKSTAR. CABLEVISION, INC The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 23 approved and adopted by the City Council of the City of Callaway, Minnesota on the 11th day of April 2023. Statement of Intent and Purpose The City intends, by the adoption of this Franchise, to renew the cable franchise ordinance previously issued by the City. Continued cable service can contribute significantly to the communication needs and desires of residents of the City. Further, the City may achieve better utilization and improvement of public services with the continued operation of a cable system. Section 1. Definition of Terms Section 2. Grant of Franchise Section 3. Construction Standards Section 4. System Design Section 5. Customer Service Section 6. Institutional Senrices Provisions Section 7. Operation and Administration Provisions Section 8. General Financial and Insurance Provisions Section 9. Sale, Abandonment, Transfer and Revocation of Franchise Section 10. Protection of Individual Rights Section 11. Miscellaneous Provisions Section 12. Publication, Effective Date, Acceptance and Exhibits A complete copy of this Ordinance No. 23 is available for inspection at the office of the City Clerk. Approved this 11th day of April 2023, by the City Council of the City of Callaway, Minnesota. BY:/s/ Gretchen Stalboerger, Mayor Attest: /s/ Shelly L Dillon, Clerk/ Treasurer Published on the 29th day of April, 2023 in the Detroit Lakes Tribune. (April 29, 2023) 218627