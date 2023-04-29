CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on May 9th, 2023, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSINESS: 1 APPLICANT: Mark Kasin & Karen Kasin & Kevin Kasin 4271 230th St S Hawley, MN 56549 Application and Description of Project: Request a variance to construct a storage shed and patio to be located: 1. Ninety (90) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW) deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake. 2. Six (6) feet from the road right-of-way (ROW) of a township road deviating from the requited set back of twenty (20) feet. All due to setback issues. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0266.000; Section 16 Township 138 Range 043; PT LOT 6 BEG SW 1728’ NW 910’ NE 240’ & NW 116’ FROM S1/4 COR TH NW 116’ NE 110.2’ SE 120’ AL LK & SW 105.2’ TO BEG. Project Location: The property is located at 13225 Danielson Beach Ln Lake Park, MN 56554. 2. APPLICANT: Alexander J & Chelsey B Ehlen 16504 Co Hwy 6 Lake Park, MN 56554. Application and Description of Project: Request a variance to construct a detached garage fifty (50) feet from the ordinary high-water (OHW) mark, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0890.000; Section 01 Township 138 Range 043 JOHN JOHNSON SUB #2 1-138-43 PT LOT 2 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, N W OF LN: COMM NW COR LOT 8 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2, ELY 267.54’, SE 235.68’, SW 70’ TO BIG CORM LK & POB: NE 224.27’ TO LEAF LK AND TERM. LESS S 50’ LOT 4 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2. LESS PT LOT 3 JOHN JOHNSONS SUBD 2 S & E OF DESC LN. Project Location: The property is located at 16504 Co Hwy 6 Lake Park, MN 56554 3. APPLICANT: Hock Connection LLC 1350 4th Ave NE Valley City, ND 58072 Application and Description of Project: Request a variance to add onto a water-oriented structure to be located twenty-one (21) feet from the ordinary high-water mark, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0441.000; Section 34 Township 138 Range 043 PT LOT 1 BEG 901.5’ SW OF NE COR TH N 106’ W 137.9’ SE 214.5’ AL LK NE 66’ & NW 50.31 FT TO BEG. Project Location: The property is located at 10772 Ida View Pelican Rapids, MN 56572. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (April 29, 2023) 218011