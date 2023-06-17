CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on June 27 th , 2023, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSINESS: 1. APPLICANT: Jenny Browning PO Box 101 Lake Park, MN 56554 Application and Description of Project: Request a variance to construct an addition and garage to existing home, to be located eighty-eight (88) feet from the Ordinary High-Water mark (OHW) of a Natural Environment Lake, deviating from the required setback of one hundred and fifty (150) feet. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0386.000; Section 27 Township 138 Range 043 27-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 3, 4: COMM NLY COR LOT 4 LK IDA BCH, SW 403.11', WLY 380.93', SE 203.4' TO POB; NW 203.4', WLY 43.27', SLY 372', SW 470', SE 120' TO LK IDA, NE AL LK TO PT SLY POB, NLY 155.27' TO POB. Lake Ida. Project Location: The property is located at 11602 Grondahl Rd. Lake Park, MN 56554. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (June 17, 2023) 234383