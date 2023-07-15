CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEA

CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on July 25th, 2023, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSINESS: 1. APPLICANT: Harold and Jeanne Anderson 531 Allyson Cir. Moorhead, MN 56560 Application and Description of Project: Request a variance to construct a deck thirty-eight (38) feet from the OHW. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0592.000; Section 22 Township 138 Range 043 CORMORANT BEACH Block 001 PT LOTS 5 & 6 & PT GOVT LOT 1: COMM MOST NLY COR LOT 6 TH SE 5.15’ TO POB; TH NW 5.15’, CONT NW 52.02’, TH SW 187.11’ TO MID CORMORANT LK, SELY AL LK 50.14’, TH NE 188.07’ TO POB; Middle Cormorant. Project Location: The property is located at 14923 Victory Rd Lake Park, MN 56554. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (July 15, 2023) 240817