Cormorant Township Elections will be hel

Cormorant Township Elections will be held at the Cormorant Community Center Tuesday, March 14th, 2023. Offices open for election are: 1-Supervisor = 3-year term 1- Treasurer = 2-year term Polls will be open from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Annual meeting 8:15 pm In case of bad weather, the election and annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21st 2023, with same hours as above. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the annual meeting. To obtain an absentee ballot: Please contact Becker County Auditor Treasurer, 915 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes MN 56501, or (218) 846-7311; Public Accuracy Testing for the AutoMark assistive voting equipment to be used in the March township election will be held on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Becker County Original Courthouse, 2nd Floor Meeting Room 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN (Feb. 25; March 1, 2023) 167784