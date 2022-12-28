CROP LAND FOR RENT 110.4 Acres of Crop L

CROP LAND FOR RENT 110.4 Acres of Crop Land for Rent on Written Bids NE1/4 – Section 11 Goose Prairie Township, Clay County, Minnesota Written bids must be received no later than 10:00 a.m., on January 10, 2023. For Bid Form, Contact: Wild Rice Watershed District 218-784-5501 or amy@wildricewatershed.org CROP LAND FOR RENT 146 Acres of Crop Land for Rent on Written Bids S1/2NW1/4 less ditch – Section 11 N1/4SW1/4 less ditch – Section 11 Goose Prairie Township, Clay County Minnesota Written bids must be received no later than 10:00 a.m., on January 10, 2023. For Bid Form, Contact: Wild Rice Watershed District 218-784-5501 or amy@wildricewatershed.org CROP LAND FOR RENT 66.7 Acres of Crop Land for Rent on Written Bids NW1/2NW1/4 – Section 11 Goose Prairie Township, Clay County, Minnesota Written bids must be received no later than 10:00 a.m., on January 10, 2023. For Bid Form, Contact: Wild Rice Watershed District 218-784-5501 or amy@wildricewatershed.org (Dec. 28; Jan 4, 2022) 137181