Detroit Lakes ISD #22, MN Becker County REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes ISD #22, MN requests proposals for: Group Medical Insurance and Administrative Services Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660. Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023 to Detroit Lakes ISD #22 located at 702 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or as specified in the RFP. (Feb. 1 & 4, 2023) 182112