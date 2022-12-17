Detroit Township Residents Notice of Tow

Detroit Township Residents Notice of Town Offices to be Elected and Notice of Filing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Detroit Township that the annual filing for election of officers opens January 3, 2023 and continues through January 17, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14, 2023: Supervisor: 3-year term Treasurer: 2-year term If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at her residence (appointments insures her availability). To make an appointment or for further information call (218)846-9333. Clerk’s Office (26324 N. Tower Road) will be open for filing on January 17, 2023 from 1-5 p.m. Barbara Schmidt, Clerk (Dec. 14 & 17, 2022) 130225