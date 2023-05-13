ERIE TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA N

ERIE TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF QUOTE ACCEPTANCE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erie Township will be accepting quotes for the following: Class 5 gravel, screened gravel, snowplowing and ditch mowing. Information for this can be found at the Erie Town Hall, our website at www.erietownshipmn.com or by contacting the township clerk at 218-849-3159. Quotes are to be received by June 1, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Please send completed quotes to Dawn Utke, Clerk, 32800 205th St Rochert, MN 56578 or email to clerk at clerk.erietwp@gmail.com. (May 13 & 20, 2023) 223509