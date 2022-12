Erie Township in combination with Burlin

Erie Township in combination with Burlington Township will be holding a special meeting January 4th at Burlington Town Hall at 6:00 p.m. to discuss Tower Road. (Dec. 10 & 14, 2022) 129475

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.