Erie Township is accepting quotes for 20

Erie Township is accepting quotes for 2023/2024 for: Blading Crack Filling Road Side Mowing Right of Way Brushing Road Stabalization Snow Plowing Gravel will be published at a later date due to current contract Applicants must have liability insurance with a minimum of $1.2 million. Quotes will be accepted until March 17, 2023 and must be SEALED and mailed to: Erie Township Clerk, Dawn Utke at 32800 205th St. Rochert, MN 56578. Applicants may request a quote form by requesting it from the township clerk at clerk.erietwp@gmail.com or by downloading it at the website erietownshipmn.com. (Feb. 18 & 22, 2023) 195219