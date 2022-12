Erie Township is looking for backup snow

Erie Township is looking for backup snow plow operators. Contact Erie Township clerk at 218-849-3159 for an application. I need all applications back to me by Friday 12-30-22. (Dec. 10 & 14, 2022) 129503

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.