ERIE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FILING Notice is Hereby Given to the residents of Erie Township that the annual filing for election of officers opens January 3rd, 2023 and continues through January 17th, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14,2023. Erie Township Supervisor 2023-2024 Term Erie Township Treasurer 2023-2024 Term Erie Township Clerk 2023-2024 Term If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at 32800 205th St in Rochert in the evenings or by appointment. If you would like to make an appointment or need further information call Dawn at 218-849-3159. The Clerk’s office will be open for filing on January 17th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. Dawn Utke, Erie Township Clerk (Dec. 10 & 14, 2022) 129477