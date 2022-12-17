HOMESVILLE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FILING Notice is hereby given to the residents of Holmesville Township that the annual filing for the election of township officers opens on January 3, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14, 2023: ONE SUPERVISOR - 3 YEAR TERM ONE TREASURER - 2 YEAR TERM If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at her residence or call for further information at 218-849-3387. The deadline for filing is January 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm. The clerk’s office will be open for filing on January 17, 2023 from 1:00-5:00 pm at her residence. Tracy Larson, Clerk (Dec. 17 & 24, 2022) 131404