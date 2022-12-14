IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N

IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF Summer Lynn Goroski, A MINOR CHILD NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE 1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition will be filed by the Petitioner with the above-entitled court requesting an Order changing the name of Summer Lynn Goroski to Summer Lynn Bender. 2. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that thirty days after publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of the minor child. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated: December 7, 2022. /s/ Brianne Bender 706 S 16th St. Grand Forks, ND 58201 (Dec. 10, 2022) 129481