INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #22 Detroit Lakes, Minnesota NOTICE OF BIDS The School Board of Independent School District #22, Becker County, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, requests sealed bids for: Bakery and Dairy Products for 2023-2024 Detailed specifications are on file in the office of the Business Manager at the District Office, 702 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501. Bids will be received up to 10:00 A.M., CDT, June 1st, 2023, in the Conference Room located in the District Office. Bids must be sealed and marked “Bid for Bakery Products” or “Bid for Dairy Products”. Bids must be delivered before the time and date indicated above to the office of the Business Manager, 702 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, or they may be delivered directly to the Board Room where they will be publicly opened and read aloud. The School District reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities in bid proposals. Independent School District #22 April Thomas (Clerk) (May 3 & 6, 2023) 220064