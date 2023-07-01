July 1st, 2023 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF AD
July 1st, 2023 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on July 6th, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on July 13th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Micah & Manda Tweten 3658 4th St E West Fargo, ND 58078 Project Location: 24511 Woodland Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.0791.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 138 Range 041 AUD PLAT 138 41 LOT 17; Lake View APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a shop to be located 0’ from the rear property line, 5’ from the side property line, 30’ from the centerline of the road, and to be at 31% impervious surface coverage. Application was tabled from the November 14th, 2022, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Michael Engen 20118 S Twin Dr. Frazee, MN 56544 Project Location: 20118 S Twin Dr. Frazee, MN 56544Tax ID number: 15.0151.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: 13-139-39 PT GOVT LOT 1: COMM N QTR COR SEC 13, W 410.79’ TO CTR RD, SE 150’ TO POB; SE AL CTR RD 185.52’, SW 163.12’ TO S TWIN LK, NW AL LK 213.97’, NE 132.60’ TO POB. TRACT A; Height of Land Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a balcony deck onto an existing house with the deck being located at fifty-eight (58) feet from the ordinary high water (OHW) mark of a Recreational Development (RD) Lake, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Richard W & Gail M Hokenson 21048 Co Hwy 32 Rochert, MN 56578 Project Location: 21048 Co Hwy 32 Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID number: 10.0027.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: PT GOV’T LOT 6 BEG 845.84’ W & 459.58’ N OF SE COR SEC 3;TH S 211’,E 184.81’ TO RD, NE AL RD 78.39’,NE 119.80’ TO LK,NW AL LK TO PT E OF BEG,& W 283.50’ TO BEG; Erie Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a garage fifty-five (55) feet from the centerline of a county highway. 3. APPLICANT: RSV Properties LLC 525 Caddy Ave #4 Moorhead, MN 56560 Project Location: 29985 Lake Six Rd Frazee, MN 56544 Tax ID number: 03.0313.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: PT LOT 5 BEG 435.09’ S OF NE COR TH SW 295.47’ SE 71.60’ TO LK NE AL LK TO PT S OF BEG & N TO BEG; Burlington Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a two-hundred and forty (240) square foot shed to be forty (40) feet from the ordinary high-water mark, deviating from the required setback of 100 feet on a Recreational Development Lake. 4. APPLICANT: Dale & Patricia Robins 14114 W Lake Sallie Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 14101 W Lake Sallie Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0106.002 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 07 Township 138 Range 041 PT OF LOT 5 BEG AT PT 1479.02’ E 661.68’ N OF SW COR SEC 7 TH S 661.68’, E 850’, N 494.56’, E 157.43’ TO LK, N AL LK TO PT E OF POB TH W TO BEG; Lake View Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a garage forty-four (44) feet from the centerline of a township road, deviating from the required setback of fifty-three (53) feet. 5. APPLICANT: Steven Sjostrand 3305 320th Ave Lancaster, MN 56735 Project Location: TBD SW Juggler Rd Waubun, MN 56589 Tax ID number: 25.0245.002 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: 14-142-038 PT GOVT LOT 4: COMM NW COR SEC 14 TH E 660.23’, TH S 503.28’ AL EAST LINE OF WEST 20 AC TO POB; CONT S 156.97’, TH E 1073.61’ TO JUGGLER LK, NWLY 267.33’ AL LK, W 823.54’ TO POB AKA TRACT B-2; Round Lake Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a home seventy-five (75) feet from the ordinary high-water mark, deviating from the required setback of 100 feet on a Recreational Development Lake. 6. APPLICANT: Kory Cooper 24299 Co Hwy 6 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 24299 Co Hwy 6 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.1725.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Block 001 of RAYMAR EST 1ST ADD; LOT 3. Lake View Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition to a garage thirty-six (36) feet from the right of way on a county road. 7. APPLICANT: Tim H Kivi Revocable Trust 47520 Co Hwy 58 Ponsford, MN 56575 Project Location: 32600 Kivi Dr Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID number: 32.0333.509 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Lot 009 Block 001 of KIVI’S SUBDIVISION; Sugar Bush Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to add onto an existing deck fifty-two (52) feet from the ordinary high-water mark. 8. APPLICANT: Paul V Ivesdal Et Al 10149 77th St NE Edmore, ND 58330 Project Location: 22093 Co Hwy 32 Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID number: 16.0236.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 34 Township 140 Range 040 34-140-040 PT GOVT LOT 7: COMM S QTR COR SEC 34 TH E 524.41’ TO MC NO. 1, TH N 1330.32’, NW 26.08’, SW 469.67’, S 50.02’ TO POB; S 100.64’ TO CTR LN W COTTON LK RD, SLY 221.04’ AL RD, SWLY 51.98’ AL RD TO CTR LN CSAH #32, NWLY 403.56’ AL RD, E 269.78’ TO POB AKA TRACT I; Holmesville Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to build seventy (70) feet from the centerline of a county road and forty-eight (48) feet from the centerline of a township road. 9. APPLICANT: Lyle S Pederson & Correen Pederson 7640 550th St Dumont, MN 56236 Project Location: TBD Two Inlets Dr, Park Rapids MN 56470 Tax ID number: 34.0061.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 11 Township 141 Range 036 11-141-36 PT GOVT LOT 3: COMM NW COR GOVT LOT 3, S 705.22’ TO CTR RD AND POB: WLY AL RD 760.16’, SLY 30.27’, SW 88.19’, SLY 300.39’ TO LK, SWLY AL LK TO W LN GOVT LOT 3, N TO POB. LESS PT S & W OF CREEK AND LN: COMM NW COR GOVT LOT 3, S 887.8’, E 239.03’, SLY TO LK AND POB; N TO CTR CREEK AND TERM. TRACT 1. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a recreation court thirty (30) feet from the OHW of a tributary. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (July 1, 2023) 238361