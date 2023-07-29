July 29th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF A

July 29th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on August 3rd, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on August 10th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Micah & Manda Tweten 3658 4th St E West Fargo, ND 58078 Project Location: 24511 Woodland Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.0791.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 138 Range 041 AUD PLAT 138 41 LOT 17; Lake View APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a shop to be located 0’ from the rear property line, 5’ from the side property line, 30’ from the centerline of the road, and to be at 31% impervious surface coverage. Application was tabled from the July 13th, 2023, hearing. 2. APPLICANT: Lyle S Pederson & Correen Pederson 7640 550th St Dumont, MN 56236 Project Location: TBD Two Inlets Dr, Park Rapids MN 56470 Tax ID number: 34.0061.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 11 Township 141 Range 036 11-141-36 PT GOVT LOT 3: COMM NW COR GOVT LOT 3, S 705.22’ TO CTR RD AND POB: WLY AL RD 760.16’, SLY 30.27’, SW 88.19’, SLY 300.39’ TO LK, SWLY AL LK TO W LN GOVT LOT 3, N TO POB. LESS PT S & W OF CREEK AND LN: COMM NW COR GOVT LOT 3, S 887.8’, E 239.03’, SLY TO LK AND POB; N TO CTR CREEK AND TERM. TRACT 1. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a recreation court thirty (30) feet from the OHW of a tributary. Application was tabled from the July 13th, 2023, hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Darwin D Hagemeister & Tammie L Hagemeister 5243 10th St Ne Cathay, ND 58422 Project Location: TBD Woodland Dr, Detroit Lakes MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.0119.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 138 Range 041 PT GOVT LOT 3: COMM NE COR LOT 30 WOODLAND BCH, N 15.42’ TO POB; E 9.81’, N 68.32’ TO MUNSON LK, WLY AL LK 62.96’ SLY 57’, E 50’, S 17.73’ TO POB; Lake View Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a storage shed fourteen (14) feet from the ordinary high-water mark, four (4) feet from the side property line, and thirty (30) feet from the centerline of a township road. 2. APPLICANT: Cynthia Knoll 43621 218th St Osage, MN 56570 Project Location: 43621 218th St Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 33.0310.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 04 Township 139 Range 038 THE PINES 139 38 LOT 11 & 66’ STRIP ADJ REAR & LOTS 12-14; Toad Lake Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an attached garage to be located nine (9) feet from a tributary deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet. 3. APPLICANT: Michael D Laude & Traci L Laude 16170 Maple Ridge Rd Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 16170 Maple Ridge Rd Audubon, MN 56511 Tax ID number: 02.0239.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 33 Township 139 Range 042 PT SE1/4 OF SW1/4: COMM MC #44 ON S LN SEC 33 TH NE 864’, TH SE 112’, TH NE 33’ TO POB; TH SE 135’ TO NWLY LN PUB RD,NELY AL RD 362’,NW 21’ TO LIT CRMNT LK, SWLY AL LK TO POINT 22’ NW OF BEG, TH SE 22’ TO POB; Audubon Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct an addition and deck to existing home, to be located seventy-two (72) feet from the ordinary high-water mark. 4. APPLICANT: Hall Family RLT 37895 SW Height of Land Dr Rochert, MN 56578 Project Location: TBD E Juggler Rd Tax ID Number: 25.0541.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 11 Township 142 Range 038 JUGGLER BEACH 142 38 Block 001 LOT 17; Round Lake Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling and garage to be located thirty (30) feet from the ordinary high-water mark. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (July 29, 2023) 245182