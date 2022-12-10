LAKE EUNICE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS NOTICE OF FILING 2023 Notice is Hereby Given to the residents of Lake Eunice Township that the annual filing for election of officers opens January 3rd, 2023 and continues through 5:00 pm on January 17th, 2023. The following positions are to be filled at the election on March 14th, 2023. The offices to be filled are: SUPERVISOR (1) - 3 year term Township Treasurer 2 year term Affidavits will be available from the township clerk, Heather Anderson, at her home, by appointment. If you would like to make an appointment or need further information call (218) 287-0562. The clerk’s office (her home) will be open for filing on January 17th, 2023 from 1:00pm - 5:00 pm. There is a $2.00 filing fee, payable to Lake Eunice Township. Date: December 7, 2022 HEATHER ANDERSON Clerk, Lake Eunice Township, Becker Co, (Dec. 10, 2022) 129299