Lake Park Audubon Public School is taking bids for a 2011 Chevy Suburban. This vehicle is being sold for scrap. The deadline for bids is Friday, December 2nd. Any interested parties please submit bids to: Dr. Tim Godfrey. 611 Vigen Lane Lake Park, MN 56554 (Nov. 30, 2022) 125885

