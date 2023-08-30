Lake Park Audubon Public Schools #2889 C

Lake Park Audubon Public Schools #2889 Call for Snow Removal Bids – 2023-2024 School Year Lake Park Audubon Public Schools is currently seeking bids for snow removal. We are asking for separate bids for the high school and elementary school. The deadline for bids is Friday, September 15th, 2023. Please address bids to: Dr. Tim Godfrey Lake Park Audubon Public Schools PO Box 479 Lake Park, MN 56554 No later than 1:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023. The quotes will be presented to the Board of Education at the regular meeting on Monday, September 25, 2023. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Marge Beaudine, Clerk Lake Park Audubon Public Schools ISD 2889 Lake Park, MN 56554 (Aug. 30; Sept. 2, 2023) 251877