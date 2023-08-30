Lake Park Audubon Public Schools #2889 C

Lake Park Audubon Public Schools #2889 Call for Fuel Quote – 2023-2024 School Year Written quotes will be received by the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 2889, Lake Park Audubon, for the 2023-2024 school year for the following products: (Products at a local pump, all tax to be included in quote, discount off of regular pump price. Vendors are responsible for reimbursing the District on Federal Diesel Fuel Tax. Price to be quoted at 12:00 noon dealer cost on the deadline date). The District may elect to negotiate and lock in gas and fuel prices during the school year. DIESEL FUEL - 11,000 gallons (more or less) Lake Park site and 9,000 gallons (more or less) Audubon site for the school bus transportation system. UNLEADED GASOLINE - 6,000 gallons (more or less) (Lake Park site or Audubon site) of unleaded gasoline (without methanol) for the school vehicle transportation system, All quotes must be marked and delivered to: Superintendent’s Office of Independent District 2889 PO Box 479, 611 Vigen Lane Lake Park, MN 56554 No later than 1:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023. The quotes will be presented to the Board of Education at the regular meeting on Monday, September 25, 2023. The Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Marge Beaudine, Clerk Lake Park Audubon Public Schools ISD 2889 Lake Park, MN 56554 (Aug. 30; Sept 2, 2023) 251882