Lake Park Township Residents Notice of F

Lake Park Township Residents Notice of Filing Notice is hereby given to the residents of Lake Park Township, Becker County, State of Minnesota that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period beginning January 3, 2023 through January 17, 2023. 1 Town Supervisor 3-year term 1 Town Treasurer 2-year term If you wish to file for candidacy, please file with the township clerk at his residence in the evenings or by appointment. If you would like to make an appointment or need further information call 218-849-5867. The clerk’s office at 13710 County Highway 6, Lake Park MN will be open for filing on Tuesday, January 17th from 1:00 until 5:00 John Madson, Township Clerk (Dec. 17, 2022) 131303