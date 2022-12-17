LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNES

LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY, MINNESOTA Resolution No. 12-12-2022 V RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING A SUBORDINATE SERVICE DISTRICT TO IMPROVE A PORTION OF 280TH AVENUE AND A PORTION OF SANDRA K ROAD On December 12, 2022, the Town Board of Lake View Township adopted the above captioned resolution to establish a subordinate service district, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, chapter 365A, for certain properties adjacent to 280th Avenue and Sandra K Road (see map). The purpose of the district is to perform all work required to pave the identified portions of 280th Avenue and Sandra K Road and to perform such major repairs activities in the future that the Town Board determines are necessary. The Town will issue bonds to finance the project and the costs will be paid by levying a service charge on the properties within the district. The district will be effective 60 days from the first date of publication of this notice. A copy of the full resolution is being mailed to the owners in the district and is available by contacting the Town. Dana Fagerlie, Clerk (Dec. 17, 2022) 131479