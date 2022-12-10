Lake View Township Notice of Filing for Offices to be Elected Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Lake View Township, County of Becker, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and the Annual Meeting will be held, March 14, 2023 at the following location. Lake View Town Hall 25933 130th St Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 The following positions are to be filled at this meeting: One Supervisor- three (3) year term One Treasurer – two (2) year term Starting date for filing is January 3, 2023 and continues through 5:00 p.m. January 17, 2023. You can either make an appointment by calling 218-850-2143 or emailing Lakeviewtwp.cl@gmail.com. The clerk’s office at his residence will be open for filing on January 17th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., at 25218 County Highway 22, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. There is a $2.00 filing fee-payable to Lake View Township. Dana Fagerlie: Lake View Township Clerk (Dec. 10, 2022) 128696