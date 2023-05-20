May 20th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY PLANNING CO

May 20th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Planning Commission will conduct a tour on May 24th, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on May 31st, 2023, at 6:00 P.M in the 3rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN. Public testimony regarding this application will only be received by email, in writing, or in-person at the hearing. Interested parties are invited to submit to the Becker County Department of Planning and Zoning, written facts, arguments, or objectives by 12:00 pm the day of the hearing. These statements should bear upon the suitability of the location and the adequacy of the Project and should suggest any appropriate changes believed to be desirable. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Richard C & Darci D Strand 1131 136th Ave NE Finley, ND Project Location: 13370 270th Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Numbers: 19.0312.000 & 19.0312.002 Section 15 Township 138 Range 041; 15-138-41 E1/2 E1/2 SE1/4 LESS 2AC (19-312-1), LESS 5.01AC (19-312-3) LESS 2 AC (19-312-2), LESS 19.32AC (19-312-4), LESS .87AC (PT 19-312-3).; 15-138-41 PT NE1/4 SE1/4: BEG NE COR SE1/4, W 16RDS (264’), S 20RDS (330”), E 16RDS, N 330’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1. Request a Change of Zone from Agricultural to Residential. 2. Request a Preliminary Plat for eight (8) lots. 2. APPLICANT: Metry Family Trust 20181 Moe Lake Rd Audubon, MN 56511 Project Location: 29292 Co Hwy 54 Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Numbers: 03.0049.001 & 03.0049.002 Section 06 Township 138 Range 040; EAST 20 AC OF SE1/4 OF NW1/4; PT NE1/4 SW1/4: COMM NE COR TH W 33.73’ AL N LN TO POB; TH S 93.88’,SW 375.42’,SWLY 196.20’ WLY 140.98’, TH SWLY 59.27’ TO CTR LN CSAH #54, NWLY 113.67’ AL HWY, TH NLY 413.60’ TO N LN TH E 608.42’ TO POB APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a Conditional Use Permit for mining operations. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg, Planning & Zoning Administrator (May 20, 2023) 225322