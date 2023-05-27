May 27th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF AD

May 27th, 2023 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on June 1st, 2023, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on June 8th, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Robert Lieberg Revocable Trust 2241 Clarke Dr. Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403=3743 Project Location: 20967 Co Hwy 32 Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID number: 10.0033.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 03 Township 139 Range 040; W 100’ OF E 325’ OF LOT 6 APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a garage twenty feet (20) from the right-of-way and 5’ from the side property line, and to be at thirty-eight (38) percent impervious surface coverage. This application was tabled from the May 11th, 2023 hearing. 2. APPLICANT: Robert A Lesage & Richard L Lesage PO BOX 458 Redwood Falls, MN 56283 Project Location: 30414 Co Hwy 35 Ponsford, MN 56575 Tax ID Number: 25.0074.002 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 20 Township 141 Range 038 PT GOVT LOT 1: COMM SE COR, N 130.12’, W 236.16’ TO CTR RD, NLY AL RD 729.61’, SW 517.21’, W 104.89’ TO LK, SLY AL LK 330.97’, NE 195.15’, SE 388’ E 54.05’ TO POB; Round Lake Township, Ice Cracking Lake. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling sixty-five (65) feet from the ordinary high-water mark on a natural environment lake, deviating from the required setback of one hundred and fifty (150) feet due to topographical issues. This application was tabled from the May 11th, 2023 hearing. New Business: 3. APPLICANT: Joel Moore & Dawn Moore PO Box 67 Arthur, ND 58006-0067 Project Location: 21855 NW Pickerel Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 10.0050.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: PT GOVT LOT 9; BEG AT INTER OF S LN OF LOT 9 & PICKREL LK, TH W 315.51’, N 238.95’, NE 334.40’ TO LK & S TO BEG; Pickerel Lake, Erie Twp. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a storage shed to be located at thirty-seven (37) feet from the Centerline (CL) of a Township Road, deviating from the required setback of fifty-three (53) feet due to setback issues. 4. APPLICANT: 6367 Boat Properties 24147 Wine Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 24147 Wine Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID numbers: 08.0320.000 & 08.0319.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTIONS: Section 20 Township 139 Range 041; 20-139-41 PT GOVT LOT 6 IN SEC 20 OF FOLL PARCEL: COMM SW COR SEC 20, NE 334.6’ TO POB; NE 514.5’ AL LK, ELY 245’ TO SW ROW RD, SE 804.7’ TO NE LN RR, NW TO N LN SEC 29, E TO PT 200’ N OF RR, NW TO POB & Section 20 Township 139 Range 041; 20-139-41 PT GOVT LOT 6 SEC 20 OF FOLL PARCEL: COMM SW COR SEC 20, E 755.86’, SELY 189.57’, SE 38.2’ TO POB; NW 856.81’ TO CTR RD, SELY AL RD 1388.34’, NWLY 712.52’ TO POB. & PT GOVT LOT 6 SEC 20 OF FOLL PARCEL: COMM SW COR SEC 20, E 755.86’, SELY 189.57’, SE 38.2’ TO POB; NW 856.81’ TO CT RD, SELY AL RD 1388.34’, NWLY 712.52’ TO POB; Detroit Township, Wine Lake. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request an amendment to Variance 2022-250 approved 07/21/2022. To construct an addition to an existing building to be located seventy (70) feet from the ordinary high-water (OHW) mark, deviating from the required setback of one hundred and fifty (150) feet on a Natural Environment Lake due to lot shape. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (May 27, 2023) 227260