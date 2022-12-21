McGough Construction on behalf of Becker County will be taking proposals for the Becker County Highway Department Facility Landscaping Package. The bid due date will be Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Electronic bid documents will be available Monday, December 5th, 2022. For project information, prequalification, or to receive access to bid documents contact: Joe Kasper @ 701-331-0744 or joe.kasper@mcgough.com preferred. (Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2022; Jan. 4, 2023) 127786