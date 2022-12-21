Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
McGough Construction on behalf of Becker

Published December 21, 2022 01:35 AM
McGough Construction on behalf of Becker County will be taking proposals for the Becker County Highway Department Facility Landscaping Package. The bid due date will be Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Electronic bid documents will be available Monday, December 5th, 2022. For project information, prequalification, or to receive access to bid documents contact: Joe Kasper @ 701-331-0744 or joe.kasper@mcgough.com preferred. (Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2022; Jan. 4, 2023) 127786