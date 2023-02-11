NOTICE FOR PUBLIC MEETING CONSULTATION F

NOTICE FOR PUBLIC MEETING CONSULTATION FOR DBE PROGRAM OPPORTUNITIES AT DETROIT LAKES BECKER COUNTY AIRPORT The Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport Commission has established a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), 49 CFR Part 26. The Owner anticipates it will receive Federal financial assistance from the Department of Transportation, and as a condition of receiving this assistance, the Owner has signed an assurance that it will comply with 49 CFR Part 26. As per section Part 26.45 establishing the upcoming DBE goals for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2023/2024/2025, a public meeting will be held on Thursday, March 2, at 2PM at Detroit Lakes Police Station Community Room, 807 Summit Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 for the purpose of discussing potential opportunities for DBE participation in upcoming projects, gain input, and to answer questions. All interested parties are invited to attend which may include (but not limited to) minority, women’s and general contractor groups, community organizations, and other officials or organizations who may have interest or information pertinent to the implementation of the Owner’s DBE Program. The meeting is not mandatory for DBE participation on projects at the Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport. The Owner will provide a telecom call in line on request. Questions regarding the meeting or requests for call line shall be directed to: c/o City Administrator Kelcey Klemm Detroit Lakes Becker County Airport 1025 Roosevelt Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 218-846-7123 Kelcey Klemm kklemm@cityofdetroitlakes.com (Feb. 11, 2023) 193547