NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District Board of Managers have scheduled a public hearing on the 2024 general budget and levies for ditch systems and projects under their jurisdiction for Monday, August 14, 2023, at 7:00 PM in the Watershed District office, 1303 4th AVE NE, Barnesville, Minnesota. A summary of the proposed budget is as follows: 1. Administrative Funds. An amount not to exceed $500,000.00 for general administrative expenses and for construction, implementation, and maintenance of projects of common benefit to the district per M.S.A. 103D.905, Subd. 3. 2. Basic Water Management. An amount not to exceed 0.00798 percent of the taxable market value to pay costs attributable to basic water management features of projects/programs implemented by petition, per M.S.A 103D.905 Subd. 3. Multiple levies are anticipated for projects/programs, including, but not limited to: conservation programs and practices, education and outreach, water quality monitoring, and other projects/programs of common benefit. 3. Liability Insurance. An amount not to exceed $25,000.000 for premium costs for such insurance, per M.S.A. 466.06. 4. Ditch Systems. Clay County: Ditch No. 22 Ditch No. 41 & Lateral 1 Ditch No. 57 Ditch No. 2 Ditch No. 23 Ditch No. 41 - Lateral 2 Ditch No. 58 Ditch No. 3 Ditch No. 28 Ditch No. 41 - Outlet Ditch No. 59 Ditch No. 5 Ditch No. 30 Ditch No. 47 Ditch No. 60 Ditch No. 9 Ditch No. 31 Ditch No. 49 Ditch No. 63 Ditch No. 10 Ditch No. 32 Ditch No. 50 Ditch No. 65 Ditch No. 11 Ditch No. 33 Ditch No. 51 Ditch No. 67 Ditch No. 12 Ditch No. 34 Ditch No. 51 – Lateral Ditch No. 68 Ditch No. 16 Ditch No. 35 Ditch No. 51 – Improvement Ditch No. 69 Ditch No. 17 Ditch No. 36 Ditch No. 53 Ditch No. 20 Ditch No. 39 Ditch No. 54 Ditch No. 21 Ditch No. 40 Ditch No. 55 Becker County: Ditch No. 5 Ditch No. 7 Ditch No. 10 Ditch No. 19 Ditch No. 6 Ditch No. 9 Ditch No. 15 Ditch No. 21 Wilkin County: Ditch No. 1A Ditch No. 6A Ditch No. 23 Ditch No. 37 Ditch No. 1B Ditch No. 7 Ditch No. 26 Ditch No. 40 Ditch No. 1C Ditch No. 12 Ditch No. 27 Ditch No. 41 Ditch No. 2 Ditch No. 13 Ditch No. 28 Ditch No. 42 Ditch No. 3 Ditch No. 13 - Lateral Ditch No. 29 Ditch No. 43 Ditch No. 4 Ditch No. 15 Ditch No. 31 Ditch No. 44 Ditch No. 5A Ditch No. 22 Ditch No. 34 Clay-Wilkin Judicial Ditch No. 1 Wilkin-Otter Tail Judicial Ditch No. 2 5. Projects. Anderson Acres Ringdike HRBP Outlets Riverton Township Retention County Line Outlet Kragnes Ringdike Stinking Lake Detention Cromwell Township Highwater LaBelle/Boyer Lake Outlets Stony Creek Restoration Crystal Creek Flood Control Lake Jacobs Outlet Turtle Lake Outlet Georgetown Flood Control Levees Manston Slough Restoration Whiskey Creek Enhancement Glyndon East Tributary Moorhead 50th AVE S Flood Control Whisky Creek Tributaries Grove Lake Outlet Moorhead I-94 Flood Control Wolverton Creek Restoration Hawley Diversion Oakport Flood Mitigation (July 19 & 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 241718