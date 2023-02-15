NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND BOARD OF CANVASS MEETING-2023 Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Lake Eunice Township, County of Becker, and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March, 2023. The Election Poll Hours will be open from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect: One Supervisor 3-year term One Township Treasurer 2-year term The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Election and Meeting will be held at the following location: Lake Eunice Townhall-12708 Townhall Road Audubon, Minnesota 56511 The Board of Canvass will meet on March14th, 2023, to certify the official election results immediately following the election. Heather Anderson-Township Clerk Date (Feb. 15, 22) 194343 2023