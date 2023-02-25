NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Maple Grove Township, County of Becker, State of Minnesota, Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the following Tuesday. The Annual Meeting will be held 7 PM to 9 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting will be held at the following location: Maple Grove Town Hall Julia Miller Maple Grove Township Clerk (Feb. 25; March 1, 2023) 197689