Notice of Application for a Livestock Fe

Notice of Application for a Livestock Feedlot Permit Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statues, Sec 116, that Arnold Gruenes and Kris Gruenes, dba Twin Spruce Farm North, has made application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the County of Ottertail for a permit to construct or expand an existing feedlot with a capacity of more than 500 Animal Unity (AU). The existing feedlot is located in the SE 1/4 Sec 22, Gorman Township, Ottertail County, MN. The existing facility consists of: 1390 head (1946 animal units) of dairy cattle. The existing facility consists of confinement barns with solid concrete floors. Manure is stored in lined earthen manure pits. The final capacity will be 1668 head (2335.2 animal units) of dairy cattle. This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident and each owner of real property within 5,000 feet of the perimeter of the feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 10:00 am in the County Board room at the Otter Tail County Government Services Center. 515 W. Fir Ave, Fergus Falls MN Published at the request of Arnold Gruenes and Kris Gruenes. (Feb. 15, 2023) 194341