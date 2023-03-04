Notice of AutoMark Testing for Burlingto

Notice of AutoMark Testing for Burlington Township Notice is Hereby Given that Burlington Township will be performing Public Accuracy Testing for the AutoMark assistive voting equipment to be used at the March Elections will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2023, at 9:00am on the 2nd floor meeting room. Location: Becker County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Meeting Room, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. If you have any questions please contact Brian Fulmer at 218-841-5778. Brian Fulmer Burlington Township Clerk (March 4, 2023) 195072