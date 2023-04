NOTICE OF COUNTY TIMBER SALE Regular Auc

NOTICE OF COUNTY TIMBER SALE Regular Auction – Oral Bid Becker County, MN 10:00 a.m. Friday May 5th, 2023 Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN Information can be picked up at Natural Resources Management Office at 200 East State Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or viewed on the county website at http://www.co.becker.mn.us/dept/natural_resource/timber_auctions.aspx or call (218) 847-0099. (April 22, 29, 2023) 212612

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.