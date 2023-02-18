NOTICE OF CUBA TOWNSHIP ANNUAL TOWN MEET

NOTICE OF CUBA TOWNSHIP ANNUAL TOWN MEETING AND ELECTION Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Cuba Township, County of Becker, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday March 14,2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday of March. The Election Poll hours will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at which time the voters will elect: ONE SUPERVISOR - 3 Year Term ‘ ONE TREASURER- 2 Year Term To obtain an Absentee Ballot please contact the Becker County Auditor-Treasurer, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Mn 56501 or (218) 846-7311; Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Absentee Voting Period: February 10-March 13, 2023. Extended hours: Saturday March 11,2023 10: a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and Monday March 13,2023 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Annual Meeting will begin at 8:05 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and Election will be held at the Cuba Townhall located at 26080 Co. Hwy 9, Lake Park, Mn. 56554. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting. Contact the Township Clerk if you have any questions regarding the upcoming March Township Election. Wesley Torgerson, Clerk Cuba Township (Feb. 18 & 25, 2023) 193183