NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO T

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #22 DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of School Board Member of Independent School District #22 shall begin on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The Special election shall be held on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023. At that election, One member will be elected to the School Board for a term of one and a half (1.5) years. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the School District Clerk or her designee, Katrena Lende, School Administration Center, 702 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the Special election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next general election. The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the School District Clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Jan 28, 2023) 178483