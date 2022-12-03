Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Community Room at Detroit Lakes Police Department, 807 Summit Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to a Nonconforming Use Expansion Permit to allow a 16 x 21 foot addition to a home that has a current setback of 43 feet from the Ordinary High Water Mark The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 3rd day of December 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (Dec. 3, 2022) 127317