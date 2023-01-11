Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Conference Room C101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, 900 Highway 34 East, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to a Variance to allow an addition to a home to be 7.1 feet from the side yard and 40.3% impervious surface coverage instead of the 25% impervious surface coverage required at 1080 West Lake Drive (Steve Walz) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 11th day of January 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (Jan. 11, 2023) 149095